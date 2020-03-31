PARIS—The man who died Saturday afternoon after falling through the ice at Halls Pond has been identified as Mark Brandhorst, 62, of Paris.

Authorities rescued a woman and a dog Saturday from Halls Pond. Mark Brandhorst, 62, of Paris died. Submitted photo

According to Paris Police Chief Michael Daily, Brandhorst was attempting to walk across Halls Pond around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when he fell through about an inch of ice.

Responders managed to save a 60-year-old female and a dog about 150 yards from the shore, but were unable to reach Brandhorst before he went under the ice.  Brandhorst’s body was recovered about 6 p.m. Saturday in about 11 feet of water. 

