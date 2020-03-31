PARIS—The man who died Saturday afternoon after falling through the ice at Halls Pond has been identified as Mark Brandhorst, 62, of Paris.
According to Paris Police Chief Michael Daily, Brandhorst was attempting to walk across Halls Pond around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when he fell through about an inch of ice.
Responders managed to save a 60-year-old female and a dog about 150 yards from the shore, but were unable to reach Brandhorst before he went under the ice. Brandhorst’s body was recovered about 6 p.m. Saturday in about 11 feet of water.
This story will be updated
