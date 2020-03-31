ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering Maine farmers a chance to connect online from 10 to 11 a.m. weekdays to ask questions, get answers and share information, according to a news release from the UMaine extension.

“Daily Maine Farmer” sessions began March 23 as a way for farmers and farm service providers to share what is happening on their farms and to engage with experts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to farmers, representatives from the Maine USDA Farm Service Agency and Maine Department of Labor have taken part to discuss programs available for farmers and to answer farmers’ questions. So too have staff members from the office of Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, who serves on the House Agriculture Committee.

Instructions for joining the sessions, a list of scheduled guests, and notes from previous Zoom sessions are available online at extension.umaine.edu.

For more information and to receive reminders about the program, email Donna Coffin at [email protected].

Sessions are scheduled until April 6, with further sessions considered.

