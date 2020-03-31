PALMYRA – George Fletcher, 86, died unexpectedly at his residence March 29, 2020. He was born August 26, 1933 in Palmyra, a son of Ivan and Helen (Nason) Fletcher. He was educated in Newport schools and served in the U. S. Army. George was a member of the American Legion. George worked on the family farm and eventually owned and operated it. He also drove a snowplow for the Town of Palmyra for many years. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing with Roger Burke. He also enjoyed moose hunting with his brothers.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma (Gerry) Fletcher of Palmyra; his children, George “Sam” Fletcher, Jr. and wife Debra of Palmyra, Nancy and husband Don Prescott of Corinna, Betty and husband Gary Lincoln of Palmyra, and James Fletcher of Bangor; two brothers, Ivan Fletcher of Mars Hill and Robert Fletcher of Skowhegan, two sisters, Barbara Smith of Kansas City, Mo., Janet and husband Walter Philbrick of Palmyra; nine grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.George was predeceased by a sister Shirley Bryson and a brother Cuffy Fletcher.Because of the pandemic, private family viewing will be held at Crosby & Neal, Newport. A public graveside funeral and committal service will be held at a later date at Palmyra Village Cemetery. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

