RANDOLPH – Maxine P. Cook, 89, of Randolph passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 30, 1931 in Gardiner, the daughter of Wayland and Gladys Heath Branch.Over the years, she worked for several factories and nursing homes. She loved people and was a fixture in the community because so many people knew her. She enjoyed donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.She is survived by her children, Jenny Kipp of Randolph, Robert Truman of Whitefield, Deborah McArthur and her husband Eugene of Chelsea, and Tanya McAfee and her husband Wayne of Gardiner; brother Wayland A. Branch of North Carolina, two sisters Katherine Gay of Chelsea and Jean Cook and her husband Edward of Southington, Conn.; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; lifelong friend Joanne Connor; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by four children, Sandra Cady, Dennis Truman, Everett Truman and George Cook Jr.There will be no services at this time, but a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

