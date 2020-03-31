WATERVILLE – Sister Mary Peter Bachand o.s.u., 94, of Waterville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 24, 2020 at The Inland Hospital. She was born in Sanford on Nov. 2, 1925, a daughter of the late Louis and Eugenie (Harton) Bachand. She attended St. Ignatious School in Sanford. She was a devout Catholic, dedicating her life to God as an Ursuline Sister. Her ministry was that of a consecrated Religious for Community Service in Maine.Sister Mary Peter is survived by a nephew, Steve Bachand; sister-in-law Jean Bachand; and grandniece, Michelle Bachand. She was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Eugenie (Harton) Bachand.Thank you to the Aides and the Sisters at St. Angela Way Community for their loving and caring service during her illness.You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories by visiting Sister’s guestbook at www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. A Service of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 8 Elm St., Waterville, ME 04901. (207) 872-7676In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Sr. Peter’s memory to: Retired Ursuline Sisters1 Angela WayWaterville, ME. 04901

