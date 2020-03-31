University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer virtual science cafés for teens in seventh grade through senior year from 3 to 3:45 p.m. each Tuesday, starting March 31, according to a news release from the UMaine extension office.
Online sessions will include University of Maine scientists discussing their research, how they became involved in their work and what brought them to Maine. Participants can learn about science in action in an informal discussion format. The first session is “Something’s Fishy” with Scarlett Tudor, research and outreach coordinator for the UMaine Aquaculture Research Institute. Tudor’s research includes species important to aquaculture, including Atlantic salmon.
Registration is required for each session; to register, visit extension.umaine.edu.
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd at 581-3877 or [email protected].
To learn about additional sessions, visit UMaine Extension 4-H Learn at Home.
