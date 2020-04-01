MONMOUTH — Henry L. Cottrell Elementary School will hold Pre-K registration Monday and Tuesday, April 27 and 28, at the school at 169 Academy Road.

Those who have a child who will be 4 years old by Oct. 15 are eligible for the program.

For more information, call the school at 933-4426.

