MONMOUTH — Henry L. Cottrell Elementary School will hold Pre-K registration Monday and Tuesday, April 27 and 28, at the school at 169 Academy Road.
Those who have a child who will be 4 years old by Oct. 15 are eligible for the program.
For more information, call the school at 933-4426.
