PITTSFIELD – Carolyn J. Howes, 73, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 28, 2020, at her home in Pittsfield.She was born on June 4, 1946, in Melrose, Mass., the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Watts) Braley. She operated a day care in her home for over 40 years. She was loved and adored by all the children, who fondly called Nana.Carolyn had a passion and love for all wildlife. She was known by the Baxter State Park crew as the moose lady! She enjoyed square dancing, camping, and visiting the Katahdin area. She was easy going and had a great sense of humor. She adored Siamese cats and was a lover and collector of all things moose.She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Howes of Pittsfield, Lisa Reynolds and husband Brian of Sanford, Beth Ouellette and husband Marc of Alexander, ND, and Diane Leahy and husband Rick of Pittsfield; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jessica, Cody, Alex, Anthony, Justin, Jamie, and Joanne; great-grandchildren, Melody, Marcus, and Maya; brother, Harold Braley and wife Carol of Albion; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Colleen, Linnea, Robin, and Katrina.She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Marshall Howes; daughter, Paula Howes; and brother, William Braley.A graveside service will be held in June at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.Should friends desire, memorial contributionsmay be given to:Waterville Humane Society100 Webb Rd.Waterville, ME 04901in Carolyn’s memory

