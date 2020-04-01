LARGO, Fla. – Francis Joseph Breard passed peacefully in his sleep on March 25, 2020. He was born Jan. 11, 1927 to Napoleon Breard and Marie Anne Larochelle Breard. He served in the Navy during WWII from 1945-1946. He was a successful insurance salesman and won several awards. He was a lifetime member of the Waterville Elks Club. Francis was loving father of Mike and wife Jeanne, and Valerie Breard Wright; proud grandfather to Mandy Morton and husband Alan, Misty Soucy and Derek, Wendy Denis and husband Troy, Tracy Peacock and husband Darrel, Jessica Puffenbarger and husband Jerry, and Nicole Breard. He is also survived by 16 great- grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Margaret, and second wife Ruby, his long-time companion, Barbara Varney, his brothers Richard, Clem, and Leo; and his granddaughter Stacy Louder. His big heart and ready smile will be missed by all family and friends. Memorial donationscan be made to theAlzheimer’s research program of your choice

