Jamie, left, and Sean Oshima of The Oshima Brothers Photo by Jamie Oshima

The Oshima Brothers will perform their Singstream Series at 6 p.m. Thursdays, through April 16, on their Facebook page.
The Belfast-based indie-folk and acoustic-pop duo of Jamie and Sean Oshima have been singing together since childhood and performing and recording professionally since 2015.

“These Cold Nights” and “Hearts as Full as the Moon” are two recent singles from the brothers.

