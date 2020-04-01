Toby McAllister will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 4 on Toby McAllister Music Facebook page.
The Mechanic Falls-based singer-songwriter continues to play dozens upon dozens of shows every year all over Maine, and during this time of isolation, he’ll be slinging tunes from his home office.
McAllister plays lead guitar to the rock band Sparks the Rescue, which made a national splash in the 2000s with two studio albums and several EPs.
McAllister will be accepting tips via Venmo and PayPal.
