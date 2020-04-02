AUGUSTA — In celebration of Elks National Youth Week, the Augusta Elks Lodge 964 will honor its area youth with a Cinco de Mayo-themed evening from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at the lodge at 397 Civic Center Drive.

The lodge invites youth-oriented clubs, organizations, businesses and individuals to team up with the Elks and participate in this festive evening. Participants can set up a booth, create awareness for programs and help the Elks to engage area youth in a positive and safe environment.

Bob Laster of Crostini’s Catering will set up his Taco Bar.

Attendees can dress in Mexican-themed attire and receive an extra door prize ticket. Give-aways and raffles also will be included.

For more information, call Lina Michaud at 485-4710 or Mike Michaud at 441-2838.

