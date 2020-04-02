University of Maine junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been selected as one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to the top player in Division I hockey.

North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi and Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Scott Perunovich are the other finalists.

The winner will be announced April 11 on ESPN during the 11 p.m. broadcast of SportsCenter.

Swayman was a 2017 fourth-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins who signed with the Bruins after this season ended early because of the coronavirus outbreak. He led the nation in saves this season with 1,099 – a school record.

His 2.07 goals-against average and his .939 save percentage were second in the nation. He faced 1,170 shots and allowed just 71 goals.

Swayman stopped more than 30 shots 25 times this season, and had more than 40 saves twice, with a season high of 52.

Swayman, a management major with a 3.38 GPA, was named Hockey East Player of the Year and is also a finalist for the Mike Ritcher Award given to college hockey’s top goaltender. He’s Maine’s first Hobey Baker finalist since Spencer Abbott in 2012.

Kawaguchi scored 15 goals and added 30 assists to rank second in the nation with 45 points.

Perunovich helped Minnesota Duluth win back-to-back national titles in 2018 and 2019. He ranked second in the nation in scoring by a defenseman with six goals and 34 assists, and was second among all players in assists. He was named national player of the year by College Hockey News.

The announcement on ESPN replaces the originally scheduled April 10 announcement time due to changes brought about by the coronavirus.

Related Headlines UMaine’s Gendron a finalist for Spencer Penrose award

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »