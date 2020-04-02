We just read Dana Wilde’s discussion on “Virus a force of nature” (March 26) and almost choked when one of us saw, then read aloud to the other, “Family members still visit because we can’t do without them, but less often.” They cleaned up after the family left, but that’s like closing the barn door after the horse got out.
Wilde may know about “self-contained biochemical energy dynamos,” but has he paid any attention to what every doctor, scientist, governor or CDC specialist has advised us all to do? Keep your distance, don’t visit, and don’t invite even family or close friends into your home. Yes, it’s hard but we all need to do this. I hope the newspaper’s readers won’t decide to do as Mr. Wilde did.
We had driven to the Rail Trail early on a recent morning to read the paper and take in the beauty of the Kennebec River — and saw two cars parked at least six feet apart, their front windows open so they could chat. “This is the best way to be with a friend right now,” one woman called to our car window.
Elizabeth Cooke
Russ Richards
Hallowell
