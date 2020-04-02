AUGUSTA — The Lithgow Library offers online resources. Visit its Youth Services pages for resources to help educate and entertain children while they are home from school. Visit its Adult Resources page for parent/adult ideas, according to its website.
Lithgow Library and other Maine libraries have purchased additional licenses to increase the availability of ebooks and audiobooks offered by CloudLibrary. The site has video guides to get you started.
In addition, the Digital Maine Library offers many databases, test preps, articles, and, now, also offers genealogy research from your personal device at home. Access Ancestry free from home through the Digital Maine Library website.
Lithgow’s free public wi-fi (Lithgow_Public) is available, password-free, 24-hours from its parking lot and library grounds.
For more information, visit lithgow.lib.me.us.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Artist David Driskell, part-time Maine resident and teacher, dies at age 89
-
Local & State
Coronavirus cases in Maine rise to 376 as stay-at-home order takes effect
-
Sidelines
Sidelines: WrestleMania poised to be a disaster, but sports-hungry fans will still watch anyway
-
Business
Stocks are subdued early on after dismal report on layoffs
-
Community
Carrabassett Valley Public Library offers movie streaming, e-books, more