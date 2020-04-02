AUGUSTA — The Lithgow Library offers online resources. Visit its Youth Services pages for resources to help educate and entertain children while they are home from school. Visit its Adult Resources page for parent/adult ideas, according to its website.

Lithgow Library and other Maine libraries have purchased additional licenses to increase the availability of ebooks and audiobooks offered by CloudLibrary. The site has video guides to get you started.

In addition, the Digital Maine Library offers many databases, test preps, articles, and, now, also offers genealogy research from your personal device at home. Access Ancestry free from home through the Digital Maine Library website.

Lithgow’s free public wi-fi (Lithgow_Public) is available, password-free, 24-hours from its parking lot and library grounds.

For more information, visit lithgow.lib.me.us.

