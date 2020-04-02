Dylan Voorhees is stepping down as as the climate and clean energy director for the Natural Resources Council of Maine, leaving the organization after 14 years to take a similar position in Vermont.

“In his time at NRCM, Dylan has become a valued expert and leader in Maine and beyond on climate and clean energy issues,” Lisa Pohlmann, CEO of the council, said in a statement Thursday. “He is widely respected by lawmakers, regulators and advocates for his knowledge, calm presence and ability to transform vision into effective policy.”

Friday will be the last day at NRCM for Vorhees, whose new job will be with Vermont Energy Investment Corps. A search is underway for his successor.

