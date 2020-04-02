Unemployment claims reached a new record high last week as economic disruption from the coronavirus pandemic touched nearly every corner of the state.
Claims reached 23,761 for the week ending Saturday, according to Maine Department of Labor. That surpasses the previous week’s nearly 21,500 claims and is the highest number of weekly claims on record.
In the last two weeks, more than 45,400 Mainers have filed for unemployment.
Nationwide, more than 6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week, double the number the week before.
This story will be updated.
