As we live through extraordinary times, there are many who believe great comfort and hope in God and His promises found in the Bible. One such promise is found in Romans 15:13 — “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit” (NKJV).

As we celebrate the 200th anniversary of the state of Maine, we can be reminded of the pioneering spirit that resulted in the wonderful state we enjoy and find hope and courage for the days ahead.

 

Pastor Bob Farley

Seventh-day Adventist Church

Augusta

