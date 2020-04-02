As we live through extraordinary times, there are many who believe great comfort and hope in God and His promises found in the Bible. One such promise is found in Romans 15:13 — “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit” (NKJV).
As we celebrate the 200th anniversary of the state of Maine, we can be reminded of the pioneering spirit that resulted in the wonderful state we enjoy and find hope and courage for the days ahead.
Pastor Bob Farley
Seventh-day Adventist Church
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
Looking ahead, arts groups cancel long-running summer traditions
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump failed to listen to experts
-
Letters to the Editor
Peaceful words for troubled times
-
Business
Maine attorney general fielding dozens of price-gouging complaints during crisis
-
Letters to the Editor
Do what’s right for everyone else
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.