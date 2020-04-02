Right after the ending of World War II, I recall church bells ringing, people screaming in a joyful manner, and streams of toilet paper covering cars — and themselves. Praises to God filled the atmosphere like homemade bread smells at 4 in the morning.
Now the churches are closed and toilet paper is scarce.
Nira O’Connor
Augusta
