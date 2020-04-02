SOUTH PORTLAND — City Manager Scott Morelli issued new emergency regulations on Thursday that greatly restrict short-term rentals and require out-of-state visitors to quarantine for at least two weeks in response to coronavirus pandemic.

“These additional regulations to protect South Portlanders from contracting COVID-19 are consistent with actions being taken by our neighboring communities,” Morelli said in a news release. “Together these restrictions provide a stronger regional response to limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

The vast majority of short-term rentals are banned in the city at least through April 30, whether or not they are formally registered with the city under municipal ordinances that apply to home rentals of fewer than 30 days.

Anyone who is currently in such a rental must vacate the premises no later than next Friday, April 10 at noon, Morelli said in a new release.

The only guests exempted from the ban are Maine residents who are homeless; health care professionals who are coming to South Portland to join the virus response; and individuals who need a place to isolate away from their families because they have contracted the virus or are being quarantined because they have been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19.

Also exempted from the ban are guests who are public safety workers who are in South Portland to provide assistance in the area based on a request from a municipal, county or state governmental agency or department; as well as individuals and their children who are victims of domestic violence.

“The length of this restriction may be extended beyond April 30, so anyone operating a short-term rental should take this into consideration when listing their property for such purpose,” Morelli said in a news release.

Morelli warned further that the city won’t be liable for amended, canceled or terminated bookings or lost revenue arising out of these regulations. He noted that many booking sites such as Airbnb are offering full refunds for canceled reservations.

The requirement for self-quarantine applies to all visitors to South Portland from outside Maine, including people from other states or other countries.

Anyone who is arriving in South Portland “and not merely passing through” is ordered to immediately quarantine for at least 14 days unless they are among the groups exempted from the short-term rental ban.

This regulation is stricter than the city’s stay-at-home order, requiring individuals to stay in quarantine for the entire the 14-day period except to seek medical attention. These individuals are not allowed to go to work, travel, use public transportation or even conduct essential activities allowed for others under the statewide state-at-home order, such as getting groceries or other necessary supplies.

If the new arrivals have symptoms of, or have tested positive for COVID-19, they must remain in quarantine – even if past 14 days – unless a medical professional determines they require hospitalization. This regulation applies to both in-state, out-of-state, and South Portland residents equally.

The regulations take effect at noon Friday. Morelli is able to issue the regulations under a civil state of emergency enacted by the City Council.

“My decision was based on feedback from city councilors, members of our local Board of Health, and other local officials,” Morelli said. “I appreciate their guidance.”

