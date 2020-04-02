We would like to  thank Carey Kish for mentioning us in his article about hikes in Maine “Celebrate the state’s bicentennial with a dozen great hikes,” March 15).

Through a recent grant we have all new signs and maps on the entrances to our 179 acres. Part of the area is city owned and part was a donation from the Rotary Club and the Maine Natural Resources Council for the use of all Augusta residents to keep as a nature preserve.

It is located in back of Cony High School, and we invite all to consider it their city forest (Stadtwald) and enjoy it.

Heide Munro

Augusta Nature Club

