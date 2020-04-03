WASHINGTON — Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road, is offering the following online resources, according to its website gibbslibrary.org.
• TumbleBooks’ databases feature unlimited access from home. Patrons can read as many books as they want, when they want, and on any device. There are no check-outs, holds, or bulky downloads. Books are available instantly.
• TumbleBookLibrary provides ebooks for children in grades K-6
• TumbleMath is a K-6 math ebook database
• TeenBookCloud is an ebook database for grades 7-12
• AudioBookCloud provides audiobooks for all ages
• RomanceBookCloud has a huge collection of steamy romance novels for the older crowd
• cloudLibrary has a collection of eBooks and audiobooks
• Ancestry.com is a resource for those interested in genealogy
• Audible for Students — free while school is closed: For as long as schools are closed, children everywhere can instantly stream a collection of stories, including titles across six different languages. All stories are free to stream on your desktop, laptop, phone or tablet at stories.audible.com.
For more information, email [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Hubbard Free Library to offer several services
-
Community
Diocese of Portland announces directives for celebration of Holy Week and Easter in Maine parishes
-
Community
Gibbs Library to offer TumbleBooks’ databases for K-12, more
-
Sports
Maine golf courses now closed, but MSGA plans an appeal
-
Local & State
Lapses in hospitals’ reporting left Maine CDC lacking key data