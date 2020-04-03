WASHINGTON — Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road, is offering the following online resources, according to its website gibbslibrary.org.

• TumbleBooks’ databases feature unlimited access from home. Patrons can read as many books as they want, when they want, and on any device. There are no check-outs, holds, or bulky downloads. Books are available instantly.

• TumbleBookLibrary provides ebooks for children in grades K-6

• TumbleMath is a K-6 math ebook database

• TeenBookCloud is an ebook database for grades 7-12

• AudioBookCloud provides audiobooks for all ages

• RomanceBookCloud has a huge collection of steamy romance novels for the older crowd

• cloudLibrary has a collection of eBooks and audiobooks

• Ancestry.com is a resource for those interested in genealogy

• Audible for Students — free while school is closed: For as long as schools are closed, children everywhere can instantly stream a collection of stories, including titles across six different languages. All stories are free to stream on your desktop, laptop, phone or tablet at stories.audible.com.

For more information, email [email protected].

