HALLOWELL — Because of CDC recommendations, the Board of Trustees closed Hubbard Free Library until further notice. However, it is offering several services online.

Members can borrow eBooks and downloadable audiobooks through its subscription to CloudLibrary. They can access many online resources on a variety of topics through Digital Maine Library.

Some staff will be working during this closure. Those who need to reach someone at the library can leave a message at 622-6582 or email [email protected].

Members also can visit the library’s website hubbardfree.org for updates.

