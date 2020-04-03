Gina Alibrio Photo by Andy Bustin

Gina Alibrio will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, April 10. The live streamed event can be found at portlandhouseofmusic.com.
One of the last live shows that happened in Portland was Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew who blew the doors off of Portland House of Music on March 7 with an enthralling set of pop, soul, R&B and funk tunes.

Alibrio, who will play a solo show, is part of the venue’s Locked Down with PHOME series. Alibrio will play solo piano tunes from her Portland home with the hopes of working a little technical magic to incorporate some of her bandmates. You can expect to hear mostly originals and a few covers, including Eddie Holman’s “Four Walls.”

Other upcoming shows include Erica Bryan & Tom Sullivan of West End Blend on April 15, Emily Bodley & Conor Linehan of Flounce on April 17, Lauren Crosby on April 22, Anna Lombard and Jon Roods on April 24 and Dustin Saucier on April 29.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
WhatsHappening

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles