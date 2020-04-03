Gina Alibrio will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, April 10. The live streamed event can be found at portlandhouseofmusic.com.
One of the last live shows that happened in Portland was Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew who blew the doors off of Portland House of Music on March 7 with an enthralling set of pop, soul, R&B and funk tunes.
Alibrio, who will play a solo show, is part of the venue’s Locked Down with PHOME series. Alibrio will play solo piano tunes from her Portland home with the hopes of working a little technical magic to incorporate some of her bandmates. You can expect to hear mostly originals and a few covers, including Eddie Holman’s “Four Walls.”
Other upcoming shows include Erica Bryan & Tom Sullivan of West End Blend on April 15, Emily Bodley & Conor Linehan of Flounce on April 17, Lauren Crosby on April 22, Anna Lombard and Jon Roods on April 24 and Dustin Saucier on April 29.
