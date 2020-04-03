Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday, April 5, and continues through Easter Sunday, April 12. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland has compiled a list of live-streamed Masses and liturgies at Maine parishes during Holy Week.

All of the information is also listed at portlanddiocese.org/HolyWeekLiveStreaming. This webpage will be updated frequently as additional parishes submit schedules and when changes are made to schedules, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director at the diocese.

All Saints Parish, Brunswick

Parish Facebook page

• Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4 p.m.

• Holy Thursday — 7 p.m.

• Good Friday – 7 p.m.

• Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday – 9:30 a.m.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Portland

portlandiocese.org/online-Mass

• Palm Sunday – 10 a.m.

• Holy Thursday — 7 p.m.

• Good Friday – 7 p.m.

• Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday – 10 a.m.

All Masses celebrated by Bishop Robert P. Deeley. Eucharistic adoration will be offered from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and from 11 a.m. to noon Fridays on the parish Facebook page. This will include the rosary at the beginning and night prayer recited at the end.

Christ the King Parish, Skowhegan

Parish Facebook page facebook.com/search/top/?q=christ%20the%20king%20parish%2C%20skowhegan&epa=SEARCH_BOX

• Palm Sunday – 8:30 a.m.

• Holy Thursday — 6:30 p.m.

• Good Friday — 3 p.m. (Stations of the Cross)

• Easter Sunday — 10 a.m.

Corpus Christi Parish, Waterville

Parish Facebook page facebook.com/search/top/?q=corpus%20christi%20parish%2C%20waterville&epa=SEARCH_BOX

• Palm Sunday — 9 a.m.

• Holy Thursday — 6 p.m.

• Good Friday — 6 p.m.

• Easter Sunday — 9 a.m.

Good Shepherd Parish, Saco

Parish Facebook page

• Palm Sunday — Saturday at 4 p.m.

• Holy Thursday — 7 p.m.

• Good Friday — 3 p.m.

• Easter Vigil — 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday — 9 a.m.

Holy Family Parish, Greenville, and St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Jackman

Parish Facebook pages

facebook.com/search/top/?q=holy%20family%20parish%20greenville&epa=SEARCH_BOX

facebook.com/search/top/?q=st.%20anthony%20of%20padua%20parish%2C%20jackman&epa=SEARCH_BOX

• Palm Sunday – 11 a.m. from St. Faustina Church in Jackman

• Holy Thursday — 7 p.m. from St. Faustina Church in Jackman

• Good Friday – 3 p.m. Veneration of the Cross from St. Faustina Church in Jackman

• Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. from Holy Family Church in Greenville

• Easter Sunday – 10 a.m.

Holy Savior Parish, Rumford

parishoftheholysavior.com

• Palm Sunday – 9:30 a.m.

• Holy Thursday — 6 p.m.

• Good Friday – 6 p.m.

• Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday – 9:30 a.m.

Holy Spirit Parish, Wells/Kennebunk

holyspiritme.org

• Palm Sunday — Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

• Monday — Mass at 9 a.m.

• Tuesday — Mass at 9 a.m.

• Wednesday — Mass at 9 a.m.

• Holy Thursday — 7 p.m.

• Good Friday — 7 p.m.

• Easter Vigil — 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday — 9 a.m.

Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish, Madawaska; Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Saint Agatha; St. Peter Chanel Parish, Van Buren

sjvcatholics.org and parishes’ Facebook page

• Palm Sunday — Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

• Holy Thursday — 6 p.m.

• Good Friday — 3 p.m.

• Easter Sunday — 9 a.m.

Our Lady of Hope Parish, Portland

ladyofhopemaine.org

• Palm Sunday — 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

• Monday — Masses at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

• Tuesday — Masses at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

• Wednesday — Masses at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

• Holy Thursday — 9 a.m. (morning prayer) and 7 p.m. (Mass)

• Good Friday — 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (Stations of the Cross) and 7 p.m. (Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord)

• Easter Vigil — 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday — 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Windham/St. Anne Parish, Gorham/St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Westbrook

maineneedsfatima.org/live-feed.html

• Palm Sunday — Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m.

• Monday — Mass at 8 a.m.

• Tuesday — Mass at 8 a.m.

• Wednesday — Mass at 8 a.m.

• Holy Thursday — 7 p.m.

• Good Friday — 7 p.m.

• Easter Vigil — 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday — 8 a.m.

Parish of the Ascension of the Lord, Kittery

Parish Facebook page

• Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

• Monday – Mass at 9 a.m.

• Tuesday – Mass at 9 a.m.

• Wednesday – Mass at 9 a.m.

• Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.

• Good Friday – 7 p.m.

• Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.

Parish of the Holy Eucharist, Falmouth

pothe.org (Watch Mass Live button) or parish Facebook page

• Palm Sunday — Saturday at 4 p.m., Sunday at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 5:30 p.m.

• Monday — Mass at 5:30 p.m.

• Tuesday — Mass at 5:30 p.m.

• Wednesday — Mass at 7:30 a.m.

• Holy Thursday — 5:30 p.m.

• Good Friday — 5:30 p.m.

• Easter Vigil — 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday — 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Parish of the Holy Savior, Rumford

Parish Facebook page

• Holy Thursday — 6 p.m.

• Good Friday — 6 p.m.

• Easter Vigil — 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday — 9:30 a.m.

Parish of the Precious Blood, Caribou

Parish Facebook page

• Palm Sunday — Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

• Monday — Mass at 8:30 a.m.

• Tuesday — Mass at 8:30 a.m.

• Wednesday — Mass at 8:30 a.m.

• Holy Thursday — 7 p.m.

• Good Friday — 7 p.m.

• Easter Vigil — 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday — 9 a.m.

Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, Old Town

Parish Facebook page

• Palm Sunday — 9:30 a.m.

• Monday — Mass at 6 p.m.

• Tuesday — Mass at 6 p.m.

• Wednesday — Mass at 6 p.m.

• Holy Thursday — 7 p.m.

• Good Friday — 8 a.m. (Office of Readings & Morning Prayer), 3 p.m. (Stations of the Cross), 7 p.m. (Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion)

• Holy Saturday — 8 a.m. (Office of Readings & Morning Prayer), 8 p.m. (Easter Vigil)

• Easter Sunday — 9:30 a.m.

Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord, Bar Harbor/St. Joseph Parish, Ellsworth/Stella Maris Parish, Bucksport

hc-catholics.org

• Easter Vigil — 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday — 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Parishes of the Western Maine Lakes & Foothills

Parish Facebook page and cluster30.org

• Palm Sunday — Mass will be live-streamed from St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway at 4 p.m. Saturday and from St. Joseph Church in Bridgton at 9 a.m. Sunday

• Holy Thursday – Mass will be live-streamed from St. Catherine of Sienna Church at 6 p.m.

• Good Friday – The liturgy will be live-streamed from St. Joseph Church at 6 p.m.

• Easter Vigil – The Mass will be live-streamed from St. Catherine of Sienna Church at 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday – The Mass will be live-streamed from St. Joseph Church at 9 a.m.

Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes

(Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sacred Heart/St. Dominic, St. Christopher, St. Louis, St. Peter)

portlandiocese.org/online-Mass

• Palm Sunday – 10 a.m.

• Monday — Mass at 12:15 p.m.

• Tuesday — Mass at 12:15 p.m.

• Wednesday — Mass at 12:15 p.m.

• Holy Thursday — 7 p.m.

• Good Friday – 7 p.m.

• Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday – 10 a.m.

All Masses presided by Bishop Robert P. Deeley from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Eucharistic adoration will be offered from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to noon Friday on the parish Facebook page. This will include the rosary at the beginning and night prayer recited at the end.

Prince of Peace Parish, Lewiston, and Holy Trinity Parish, Lisbon Falls

princeofpeace.me and parish Facebook page

• Palm Sunday — Saturday, April 4, at 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 5, at 8 a.m.

• Monday — Mass at 8 a.m.

• Tuesday — Mass at 8 a.m.

• Wednesday — Mass at 8 a.m.

• Holy Thursday — 6 p.m.

• Good Friday — Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. and Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

• Easter Vigil — 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday — 8 a.m.

All Masses live-streamed from the Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul in Lewiston

St. Bartholomew Parish, Cape Elizabeth/St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Scarborough/St. John and Holy Cross Parish, South Portland

Parish Facebook page and cluster22.org

• Palm Sunday – Saturday at 5 p.m. (from St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish)

• Holy Thursday – 5:30 p.m. (from St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish)

• Good Friday — 3:30 p.m. (from St. John and Holy Cross Parish)

• Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. (from St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish)

• Easter Sunday – 7:30 a.m. (from St. Bartholomew Parish)

St. John Vianney Parish, Fort Kent

stjohnvianneyparish.net, parish Facebook page, and WFK-TV (wfktv-4.com). Masses always available in the archive of the WFK-TV YouTube channel.

• Palm Sunday — Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m.

• Holy Thursday — 7 p.m.

• Good Friday — 7 p.m.

• Easter Vigil — 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday — 8 a.m.

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, Calais

Parish Facebook page

• Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

• Monday – Mass at 9 a.m.

• Tuesday – Mass at 9 a.m.

• Wednesday – Mass at 9 a.m.

• Holy Thursday – 6 p.m.

• Good Friday – 6 p.m.

• Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.

St. Mary of the Visitation, Houlton/St. Agnes Parish, Island Falls

YouTube

• Palm Sunday – 9 a.m.

• Monday — Mass at 7:30 a.m.

• Tuesday — Mass at 7:30 a.m.

• Wednesday — Mass at 7:30 a.m.

• Holy Thursday – 6 p.m.

• Good Friday Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 3 p.m.

• Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.

St. Matthew Parish, Limerick

Parish Facebook page

• Palm Sunday — Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

• Monday — Prayer service at 8 a.m.

• Tuesday — Mass at 8 a.m.

• Wednesday — Mass at 8 a.m.

• Holy Thursday — 7 p.m.

• Good Friday — 7 p.m.

• Easter Vigil — 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday — 9 a.m.

St. Michael Parish, Augusta

Website: stmichaelmaine.org/our-virtual-parish

Parish Facebook page facebook.com/search/top/?q=st.%20michael%20parish%20augusta&epa=SEARCH_BOX

YouTube

• Palm Sunday – A taped Mass will be available on the parish website (under virtual parish), on the parish Facebook page, and on the parish YouTube channel by 4 p.m. Saturday, April 4.

• Holy Thursday – A taped Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be available on the parish website (under virtual parish), on the parish Facebook page, and on the parish YouTube channel by 6 p.m. Thursday, April 9.

• Good Friday – A taped Good Friday liturgy will be available on the parish website (under virtual parish), on the parish Facebook page, and on the parish YouTube channel by 6 p.m. Friday, April 10. A taped Stations of the Cross is available on the YouTube channel and will soon be available on both the website and Facebook pages.

• Holy Saturday – The Easter Vigil Mass will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. on the parish Facebook page and website.

• Easter Sunday — A taped Easter Sunday Mass will be available on the parish website (under virtual parish), on the parish Facebook page, and on the parish YouTube channel by 8 a.m. Sunday, April 12.

St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Bangor

stpaulbangor.me and parish Facebook page

• Palm Sunday — Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10:30 a.m.

• Monday — Masses at 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• Tuesday — Masses at 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• Wednesday — Masses at 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• Holy Thursday — 6 p.m.

• Good Friday — 6 p.m.

• Easter Vigil — 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday — 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10:30 a.m.

St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Sanford

Parish Facebook page

• Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

• Monday — Mass at 8 a.m.

• Tuesday — Mass at 8 a.m.

• Wednesday — Mass at 8 a.m.

• Holy Thursday — 7 p.m.

• Good Friday — 7 p.m.

• Easter Vigil — 8 p.m.

• Easter Sunday — 9:30 a.m.

