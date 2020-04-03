AUGUSTA — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, effective Tuesday, March 31, the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery System will be completing direct interments only at all cemetery locations: Augusta (2), Caribou and Springvale, according to a news release from cemetery system.

All Maine Veterans’ cemeteries are open and will continue to provide interments for veterans and eligible individuals. However, the organization is continuing to adjust its services in light of best practices urged by the CDC in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Maine Veterans’ Cemetery System will continue to honor the service of our veterans,” stated David Richmond, Director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, according to the release. “We understand the importance and significance of a family member paying their respects during these difficult times; however, we must also take into consideration the health and well-being of our grounds crew and those families and friends in attendance.”

As a matter of public health and safety, committal services will be discontinued until further notice. Immediate family members (limited to 10 individuals) of the deceased may choose to witness the interment from the cemetery road or the section’s edge. Cemeteries will work to schedule a committal or memorial services at a later date for those families that choose to continue with the direct interment.

Scott Brown, superintendent of the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery System offered remarks of caution. “We ask our visitors to be mindful of those who are more susceptible to this virus as well as our dedicated staff. This was a difficult decision to make, however for public safety, it is necessary at this time.”

For more information on the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery System, visit maine.gov.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: