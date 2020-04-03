Monmouth Lions Club Speak-Out 2020 was held March 9 at the United Church of Monmouth Packard Activity Center, according to a news release from Guy Piper, chairperson of the event.

The judges were Lion’s Douglas Grant Sr., William Mann and Gail DiBiaso. Questioners were Lion’s Kevin Mulherin and Kerstin Schkrisba. At the end of each speech the contestants were asked two questions. All speeches were evaluated in three categories — delivery of speech, material and response to question.

The Monmouth Academy students placed as follows:

• Rhayna Poulin placed first with her speech “Working at a Hospital,” she was awarded $100;

• Kaitlin Hunt placed second with “My Biggest Fear,” she received $75;

• Amber Currie placed third with “The Effects of Music,” she was awarded $50; and

• Natalie Grandahl placed fourth with “Living With Hashimoto’s Disease,” she received $25.

Monmouth Academy coaches Scott and Cathy Foyt each were presented a Lions Club International coffee mug with imprint, “Since 1917 Where There’s A Need There’s a Lion” for their hard work and dedication to their students.

All winners received trophies.

