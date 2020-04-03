CLINTON – David Davis Pooler, 86, passed away March 30, 2020 at his home in Clinton surrounded by his family. He was born June 8, 1933 in Skowhegan, the son of Frank and Verna (Davis) Pooler. He graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1951. On Dec. 18, 2004 he married Jean A. Boulette (Violette) in Fairfield. He was employed as a shipping foreman at Medwed Shoe and Lighthouse Shoe, was a contractor laborer and labor foreman at Scott, SD Warren and Sappi Paper.David was a member of the Skowhegan Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club and enjoyed working with other members maintaining snowmobile trails and bridges. He loved flying radio control planes, working in the woods, and cutting his own firewood as late as last year. He was a avid follower of the New England Patriots. In later years, he did a lot of traveling by car and train and enjoyed camping, as long as there was WIFI! David is survived by his wife, Jean A. Pooler of Clinton; son Joel A. Pooler and wife Cheryl of Canaan, daughter Tracey L. Martell and husband Rick of Skowhegan; granddaughters, Heather Nadeau and husband Tom, Nikki Pooler, Corrrin Soule, and Cassy Martell; stepchildren, Luann N. Mailman of Wichita, Kan., Edmond L. Violette and wife Leslie of Benton, Laurie M. Foster and husband Bill of Vancouver, Wash., Leonard L. Violette and wife Denise of Manchester, N.H., Anna J. Donald and husband Mike of Big Lake; also many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by first wife, Nancy N. Pooler, and second wife, Ruby “Polly” Pooler. The family would like to express a special thank you to David’s constant caregivers at the Maine Veterans Hospital, Dr. Jeong Lee and nurses, Sarah and Misti. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donations inDavid’s memory to :MaineGeneralHomecare & Hospice10 Water St. Suite 307Waterville, ME 04901

