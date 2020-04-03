WEST GARDINER – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jacqueline R. (Hanson) Danforth, 91. Jackie was born on December 8, 1928 in Bar Harbor, Maine to Percy K. and Catherine (Wardwell) Hanson.She graduated from Gardiner High School in 1947. In 1949 she married Richard M. Danforth, with whom she spent 70 years of happiness. Jackie was a long-time member of the Highland Avenue United Methodist Church. She was a life member of Marion Chapter #63 Order of Eastern Star. She was predeceased by her husband Richard M. Danforth; her parents, Percy and Catherine (Wardwell) Hanson, and her father and mother-in-law, Merrill P. and Violet (Abbott) Danforth.Jackie is survived by her son, Kenneth R. Danforth and his wife Marla of West Gardiner; two grandchildren, Pamala Dixon and her husband Nathan of Vienna, Maine and Richard A. Danforth of Pittston; two great grandchildren, Alexander and Evan Dixon; brother-in-law Merrill A. Danforth; as well as several nieces and nephews.At a later date, a memorial service will be scheduled along with a private burial.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at: www.plummerfh.com.Donations in Jackie’s memory can be made to: MaineGeneral HospicePO Box 828Waterville, ME 04903 or:Lily Bay State Park13 Myrle’s WayBeaver Cove, ME 04441

