OAKLAND – Joyce Bushey, 84, of Oakland passed away on April 1, 2020 at Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston.She was born March 25, 1936, daughter of Percy and Lena (Joseph) Fotter, and attended Waterville schools, graduating from Waterville High School, class of 1954. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Gorham State Teacher’s College in 1958 and a master’s degree in education from the University of Maine at Orono in 1962.After spending a few years teaching in the Portland area and in Connecticut, she returned to central Maine and spent the rest of her 40-plus year career teaching U.S. and World History, Constitutional Law, U.S. Government and AP Art History in the Winslow school system, primarily at Winslow High School. She was the first woman to chair the Winslow High School history department and she introduced the first AP course, AP Art History, to the school. She took many groups of students to Europe over the years to tour various cities and museums and she was the faculty advisor to the Hi-Q quiz team. She worked weekends and summers at Steve’s Restaurant in Waterville.After her retirement from teaching, she built her dream home on McGrath Pond in Oakland. She remained a substitute teacher for almost another decade. In retirement, she was a member of the Central Maine Garden Club and hosted the annual Christmas party for many years. She was a docent at the Colby College Museum of Art and particularly enjoyed leading tours for student groups. In her spare time, she tended to her own gardens, was an avid reader, attended lectures and movies, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.Joyce was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, Brian Fotter. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Sten Jensen of Arlington, Va.; grandsons, Peter Jensen of Portland, Ore., and Andrew Jensen of Arlington, Va.; one brother, Wayne (Kay) Fotter of Pittsfield; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.The family would like to thank her many caregivers over the past few years, including Jeanne Dube of Brunswick, Woodlands of Lewiston staff, and Beacon Hospice staff. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at [email protected] lieu of flowers,donations may be madein her memory to theOakland, Winslow or Waterville Public Library

