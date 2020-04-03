Skowhegan Farmers’ Market opened outside early this year. Market hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through April. Vendors will be located at 42 Court St., in Skowhegan, in the Maine Grains parking lot, according to a news release from the market.

Visitors can find fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables, naturally raised meats — beef, pork, poultry, lamb, and goat — along with milk, eggs, aged and fresh cheeses, milk, yogurt, baked goods, coffee, maple syrup, honey, soaps and salves, seedlings and cut flowers.

Customers are encouraged to pre-order with your farmers for pickup and check our Facebook page and website skowheganfarmersmarket.com for order forms and availability

Attendees are asked to:

• Send only one member of your family to shop to reduce the number of people at market at one time;

• pre-order and pay with cash or check;

• let your farmer pick out your goods, and refrain from touching produce and/or products; and

• keep a 6-foot distance from other customers and only one customer at a time at each booth.

For more information, call 858-5096 or email [email protected].

