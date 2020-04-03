WATERVILLE — Waterville police Friday were looking for a man who allegedly stabbed another man in an apartment at 58 Silver St. early in the morning.

Chad Andrews, 39, reportedly stabbed a man in his 20s in the back of the head and then left the building before police had a chance to search it, according to Waterville Deputy police Chief Bill Bonney.

“Andrews is at large,” Bonney said just after noon Friday. “We do have charges for him, but in addition to aggravated assault, there is concern about his well-being because this started as a domestic issue and there’s some question about his mental stability at this time.”

He described Andrews as being 6-foot-1 inches tall and 250 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He also is balding, according to Bonney.

The victim, whom Bonney did not name, went to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries and released, he said.

Bonney, who responded to the scene, said police got a call at around 5:50 a.m. Friday about the stabbing and officers responded to apartment number three at 58 Silver St., an older three-story apartment building at the corner of Silver Place. It is located across the street from Silver Street Dentistry.

Officers found the victim, and witnesses told police the man who stabbed him was still in the apartment building, Bonney said.

Police surrounded the building and tried to call him out to negotiate with him, but were unsuccessful, according to Bonney.

Police applied for and were granted, a search warrant and when they searched the building, realized Andrews had escaped before the building was cordoned off, he said.

Bonney said several people, including both the victim and attacker, were staying in the apartment because they had no place else to go. He said apparently some drug use had been occurring in the apartment.

“I think we can attribute some of this behavior to drug usage,” Bonney said.

Police cleared the scene at 10:30 a.m. and by 11 a.m., the streets around the building were quiet.

Anyone with information about Andrews or his whereabouts is asked to call police at 680-4700 and ask for Detective Duane Cloutier, the investigating officer, according to Bonney.

