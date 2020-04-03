WINSLOW — Live-stream online church services from Winslow Congregational Church, led by Rev. Kim Shrader, will be available during Holy Week on YouTube, according to a news release from the church.

Services and starting times will be:

• 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday

• 2 p.m. Good Friday,

• 5:50 a.m. Easter Sunday sunrise reflection

• 10:30 a.m. Easter worship

For more information, call 872-2544.

