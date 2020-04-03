WINSLOW — Live-stream online church services from Winslow Congregational Church, led by Rev. Kim Shrader, will be available during Holy Week on YouTube, according to a news release from the church.
Services and starting times will be:
• 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday
• 2 p.m. Good Friday,
• 5:50 a.m. Easter Sunday sunrise reflection
• 10:30 a.m. Easter worship
For more information, call 872-2544.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Things to Do
Live Stream: Gina Alibrio to perform April 10
-
Community
Food assistance available at many Maine parishes
-
Sports
Kipsang among 20 arrested in Kenya for curfew breach after locking themselves in a bar
-
Local & State
Dresden delays April special election until June
-
Maine Crime
Waterville police looking for suspect in stabbing incident