WINSLOW — Live-stream online church services from Winslow Congregational Church, led by Rev. Kim Shrader, will be available during Holy Week on YouTube, according to a news release from the church.

Services and starting times will be:
• 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday
• 2 p.m. Good Friday,
• 5:50 a.m. Easter Sunday sunrise reflection
• 10:30 a.m. Easter worship

For more information, call 872-2544.

