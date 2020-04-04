The Maine Center for Disease Control on Saturday reported 24 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as the state’s 10th known death from the pandemic.

That raises the total number of known cases in Maine to 456, though public-health officials say a lack of ability to test for the disease means there are likely many more. Eighty-three patients had been hospitalized, and 140 had recovered.

The person whose death was reported Saturday was a man in his 70s who lived in York County, said Robert Long, a spokesman for the Maine CDC.

Saturday marked a smaller daily increase in cases than Friday’s count of 56 – the largest since the virus was first confirmed in Maine, on March 12 – though public health officials have cautioned that daily statistics aren’t an accurate way of assessing the overall spread of an epidemic.

The Maine CDC also is no longer reporting numbers of negative tests, making it difficult to put into context the rising number of cases. CDC officials say the number of outside labs testing samples in Maine makes it too hard to compile that statistic.

Still, the daily increases in cases are “in line with our region,” Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said on Friday.

The total # of #COVID19 cases in Maine stands at 432, an increase of 56 since yesterday and in line with our region. There are also sadly now 9 deaths in individuals who had been diagnosed with #coronavirus infection and we extend our condolences to their families. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) April 3, 2020

As of Saturday morning, Piscataquis County was the only region of Maine to report no confirmed cases. Aroostook and Washington counties reported their first cases Friday.

There were 231 cases in Cumberland County and 95 cases in York County, the hardest-hit regions. Health officials still had only observed community transmission in York and Cumberland counties, though they said they were looking for evidence elsewhere.

Still, health authorities are urging Maine residents to take precautions as though the virus is already in their communities.

Gov. Janet Mills issued new directives to combat the coronavirus this week, including a statewide “stay-at-home” order and a requirement that anyone arriving in Maine self-quarantine for 14 days. Businesses providing temporary lodging – such as hotels – also must suspend operations, in hopes of discouraging out-of-state visits.

Mills said the order, which lasts until at least April 30, was meant to prevent Maine’s health care system from “being overwhelmed.”

Isolated communities such as Chebeague Island are also battening down the hatches. The ferry serving Chebeague announced last week that it won’t transport anyone suspected of infection.

Meanwhile, public health officials are asking the federal government for more supplies, especially personal protective equipment for medical workers, and are distributing the equipment they have to health care providers around the state.

Shah of the Maine CDC said on Friday that his agency was working with the Maine Department of Transportation to distribute over 109,000 pieces of personal protective equipment, or PPE. That includes over 8,400 N95 masks; over 40,000 surgical masks; nearly 2,000 disposable protective suits; 33,000 gloves; almost 16,000 face shields; and over 10,000 surgical gowns.

Shah and other Maine health officials are gauging their need for PPE and other supplies by creating projections of what the outbreak might look like in coming weeks. They have declined to share those projections with the public, however.

The Maine CDC also tracks the state’s medical readiness in terms of intensive care unit beds and ventilators, the devices that help patients with aggressive cases to breathe. On Saturday, Maine had 299 total ICU beds and 139 were available; there were also 324 ventilators, of which 272 were available.

Testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is key in containing the pandemic, but state health officials said they needed more supplies to keep up.

“The Maine CDC’s Health and Environmental Testing Lab has no backlog of testing samples and enough supplies to continue testing at a rate that meets current demand,” Long, the Maine CDC spokesman, said in an email Saturday.

Long added that many outside labs are also testing samples, and that he was speaking specifically to the Maine CDC’s capabilities.

Help could be coming with a new test, designed and produced in Maine by Abbott Laboratories, that can give results in minutes, as opposed to hours or days with some others. After receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Abbott, which is headquartered in Illinois, planned to start pumping out 50,000 tests a day at its plant in Scarborough.

As of this the Maine CDC has yet to receive the Abbott Laboratories tests, so they don’t factor into the state lab’s capabilities Long said.

Also on Friday, Mills and Maine’s congressional delegation called on the U.S. Department of Defense to take further steps to protect workers at Bath Iron Works after a second employee there tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The shipyard is one of Maine’s largest employers and has been deemed essential by the federal government. It remains open, even though many employees chose to stay home after the first worker’s positive test on March 22.

As of Saturday morning, the novel coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, had caused more than 1.1 million known cases around the world. Over 61,000 people have died.

This story will be updated.

