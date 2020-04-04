WATERVILLE — New Dimensions Federal Credit Union has donated more than $11,000 to seven local food banks and food pantries, according to a news release from the credit union.

When faced with unprecedented times, the credit union wants everyone to know that there is help available in times of need. Unfortunately, the resources the credit union has are limited, the release continued.. Food banks and food pantries are there to assist every person possible, but they need help to be successful. Everyone has experienced a time when they were unsure how to find the necessary resources to meet their most basic needs, so we need to work together to take care of those who need our help the most, the release said.

Ryan Poulin, CEO of New Dimensions, said, “We all must play a role in keeping our community healthy and safe, so we quickly rallied to donate the funds to the quickly dwindling food banks and food pantries that needed it most. Everyone needs to eat, and we are doing our best to help as many people as possible, get through this pandemic.”

Those you need financial assistance or who have questions can contact New Dimensions FCU at 800-326-6190.

Dental practices throughout Maine donate personal protective equipment

AUGUSTA — A number of dental practices throughout Maine have donated personal protective equipment to their local hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and first responders, in an effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19, and aid in the response.

According to information collected by the Maine Dental Association from its members, more than 25 practices have donated more than 10,000 masks and more than 20,000 gloves, along with items such as sanitizing wipes, face shields and surgical gowns, according to a news release from the association.

The association is urging member dentists to donate personal protective equipment in their local communities.

“It has been heartening to see dental practices in Maine step up like they have, by donating their personal protective equipment,” said Dr. Brad Rand, president of the Maine Dental Association Board of Directors. “There is a critical shortage of these items, and the health and safety of the public is at risk. I’m proud of Maine dentists for their generosity to those on the front line.”

On March 16, the association recommended dentists nationwide postpone elective procedures for three weeks, but still be open for emergencies. Maine Gov. Janet Mills has also asked that dental practices postpone elective procedures and be open for emergencies. The MDA has echoed both of those recommendations.

Leah Agren to join practice at Bingham Area Health Center

BINGHAM — Leah Agren, clinical social worker, will be joining the practice this spring at Bingham Area Health Center, according to a news release from the center.

Agren has worked in school, home and outpatient settings since completing the University of Maine at Orono master’s degree in social work in 2013. She also obtained her undergraduate social work degree at UMaine.

Agren brings experience in outpatient, community and residential social work with children, families and adults.

She will join Jason Caudell, FNP and Diane Zavotsky, MD who offer medical care to residents of Bingham, Caratunk, Embden, Moscow, Pleasant Ridge, Solon, The Forks, West Forks and surrounding areas. She will assist patients of the practice with issues that may arise during the life cycle such as coping with a chronic condition or new diagnosis, depression, substance use disorder, or parenting challenges.

Bangor Savings Bank Foundation announces Community Matters More grant winners

BANGOR — A food pantry, a hospice house, a summer camp for children with life-threatening illnesses, and a homeless shelter — just some of the organizations that matter most to Mainers and Granite Staters who voted in the 2020 Bangor Savings Bank Foundation’s Community Matters More grant program, according to a news release from the foundation.

Since its inception in 2007, the Community Matters More program has distributed almost $1.5 million to more than 500 organizations. The program started to support nonprofits that play a crucial role in everyday life and has steadily grown through the years.

“We understand that each community we serve has unique needs,” said Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice. “With the guidance of thousands of voters, we are excited to contribute to the strength and health of our communities through these nonprofits.”

More than 45,000 votes were submitted during the month of February; the top two vote-getters in 11 regions across Maine and New Hampshire received a $5,000 grant while 33 other organizations each received a $1,000 grant. In all, $143,000 was awarded to 55 nonprofit organizations.

2020 COMMUNITY MATTERS MORE RECIPIENTS

$5,000 Grants

Black Mountain of Maine, Rumford

Maine Huts and Trails, Kingfield

Pine Tree Hospice, Dover-Foxcroft

Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers, Waterville

Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, Waterville

Pay It Forward For Kids, Inc., Searsport

Waldo County Pet Food Pantry, Belfast

