The Digital Maine Library provides every Maine resident with access to online resources that includes a collection of full text articles and abstracts from magazines, newspapers, journals and reference. It also provides students, business people, public library patrons, and higher education students and educators the ability to use online learning tools, according to its webpage.

To access the library, visit library.digitalmaine.org.

The following area libraries also provide online tools.

Abbott Memorial Library, 1 Church St., Dexter, l[email protected], abbott-library.com, egvm2.mainebalsamlibraries.org

Albion Public Library, 18 Main St, Albion, albionme.booksys.net

Bingham Union Library, 297 Main St., Bingham, [email protected]

Bridge Academy Public Library, 44 Middle Road, Dresden, [email protected], bapl.us

Brown Memorial Library, 53 Railroad St., Clinton, [email protected], clinton-me.us

Canaan Public Library, 22 Hinckley Road, Canaan, canaanpubliclibrary.com

Carrabassett Valley Public Library, 3209 Carrabassett Drive, Carrabassett Valley, [email protected], carrabassettvalley.org.

Cary Memorial Library, 17 Old Winthrop Road, Wayne, cary-memorial.lib.me.us

Coolidge Public Library, South Main St., Solon, [email protected]

Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, 344 Pond Road, in Mount Vernon, 207-293-2565, [email protected], opac.libraryworld.com

Farmington Public Library, 117 Academy St., Farmington, [email protected], farmington.lib.me.us

Gardiner Public Library, 152 Water St., Gardiner, [email protected], gpl.lib.me.us

Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road, Washington, [email protected], gibbslibrary.org

Hartland Public Library, 16 Mill St., Hartland, [email protected], hartlandpubliclibrary.org

Hubbard Free Library, 115 Second St., Hallowell, [email protected], yourcloudlibrary.com, goodreads.com, hubbard.mlasolutions.com, mainememory.net, hubbardfree.org

Issac F. Umberhine Public Library, 164 Main St No. 3, Richmond, [email protected], umberhine.lib.me.us

Lawrence Public Library, 33 Lawrence Ave., Fairfield, [email protected], fairfieldme.com/library

Liberty Library, 59 Main St., Liberty, [email protected], liberty.lib.me.us

Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St., Augusta, [email protected], lithgow.lib.me.us

Livermore, 22 Church St., Livermore, [email protected], livermore.lib.me.us

Madison Public Library, 12 Old Point Ave., Madison, [email protected], madison.lib.me.us

Mildred Stevens Williams Memorial Library, 2916 Sennebec Road, Appleton, 785-5656, appletonlibraryme.org, opac.libraryworld.com

New Portland Community Library, 899 River Road, New Portland, 628-6561, [email protected], newportlandmaine.org/community-library

Newport Public Library & Historical Society Museum, aka Newport Cultural Center, 154 Main St., Newport, [email protected], newportculturalcenter.org

Oakland Public Library, 18 Church St., Oakland, [email protected], oaklandpubliclibrarymaine.org

Phillips Public Library, Main Street, Phillips, phillips.lib.me.us

Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library St., Pittsfield, [email protected], pittsfield.lib.me.us

Rangeley Public Library, 7 Lake St., Rangeley, [email protected], rangeleylibrary.org.

Readfield Public Library, 1151 Main St., Readfield, [email protected]cloudLibrary, Online Catalog for Readfield Community Library, ancestry.com

Skowhegan Free Public Library, 9 Elm St., Skowhegan, [email protected], skowhegan.lib.me.us

South China Public Library, Jones Road, South China, [email protected], southchinalibrary.org

Stewart Free Library, 8 Levi Stewart Drive, Corinna, [email protected]

Stewart Public Library, 37 Elm St., North Anson, stewartpub.lib.me.us, stewartpub.lib.me.us/helplinks

Underwood Memorial Library, 2006 Main St., Fayette, [email protected], opac.libraryworld.com/opac/home

Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, [email protected], watervillelibrary.org,

Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax St., Winslow, [email protected], winslow-me.gov/departments/library/

Winthrop Public Library, 39 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, [email protected], Bailey At Home.

Wiscasset Public Library, 21 High St., Wiscasset, [email protected], wiscasset.lib.me.us

