Gardiner Public Library, at 152 Water St., following the directive of the Gardiner City Council, closed the library to protect the health of its community at this time, according to its website.

The professional librarians will be available during normal business hours via email at [email protected] and telephone at 582-3312 to help navigate the digital lending services and resources, and to provide answers to reference questions and readers’ advisory for all the eBooks.

The library also offers the following at gpl.lib.me.us:

• Downloading eBooks and audiobooks

• Streaming movies and TV shows

• Take advantage of Digital Maine Library resources with a Gardiner card

• Browse its website for helpful links, book lists, and resources

The library will post on Facebook each day with helpful information, links, and conversations to keep you engaged and informed during this time.

Additionally, the library also recommend the following resources free without a library card:

• Scholastic’s Learn at Home: classroommagazines.scholastic.com

• Biblioboard: library.biblioboard.com is a collection of e-books, classics from world literature, items from Oxford

• University’s Bodleian Library, articles, images, books, etc. spanning a wide range of topics.

