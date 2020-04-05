Re: Dr. Matthew Wetherell’s Maine Compass article “Remembering Dr. Koop” (March 27).
I find it ironic that the federal government gave me a postcard screaming “PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES FOR AMERICA” in 18-point bold-face print and whispering “Center for Disease Control’s guidelines” in six-point print on the back. And on the same day I read in your paper Dr. Wetherell’s reminder that former Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop “understood the importance of sharing accurate information.” Instead we have today a surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams, who defends Trump’s misinformation on the severity of COVID-19.
It appears to me this mailing is nothing more than Trump campaigning at public expense.
Patricia L. Connors
Hallowell
