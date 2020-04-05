I have to say that I am very impressed with how Sen. Susan Collins has supported Maine and our nation during this time of crisis. She has delivered for us in a big way, both on the Senate floor in Washington and right here in our towns and cities across Maine.
As soon as it was clear this pandemic would be disastrous for our Main Street businesses, Sen. Collins picked up the phone and personally called a number of business owners directly. She also reached out to me, as both an Augusta city councilor and board president of the Augusta Downtown Alliance, to find out how she could help and what sort of support was most needed.
Then she took our ideas, rolled up her sleeves and worked across the aisle to get results, just as we have come to expect from our senator from Aroostook County.
While negotiations seemed to fall to pieces, along deeply partisan lines, Sen. Collins showed what true leadership looks like. She went to bat for her constituents and got the job done.
I am so proud that she is our senator. Thank you, Sen. Collins!
Heather Pouliot
Augusta
