BOWDOINHAM — The Bowdoinham Community Development Initiative is taking applications until Wednesday for micro-grants to help local businesses or organizations respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
This first round of grants offers up to $1,000 for those working to provide food or other basic needs to the Bowdoinham community.
Bowdoinham Community Development Initiative leverages local resources and facilitates collaboration among for-profit, nonprofit and government groups to promote economic and community development.
The organization has given thousands of dollars to local businesses to help trigger community development but worried about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its local businesses. While funds for the first round of grants are limited, the intiative hopes to offer additional rounds of community response grants in the near future.
Dave Mention, a board member, said the board recently met remotely to try to find ways to help address those concerns along with concerns of food insecurity and meeting the basic needs of people in the Bowdoinham community. One idea was to redirect some of its minimal funds to small micro-grants to help people find a new way of meeting those needs during the pandemic.
“People talked bout farmers setting up farm stands whereas they used to sell to restaurants and the restaurants are closed now,” Mention said. “So they’re now trying to sell directly to customers and that takes some money, of course, you’d don’t have as a farmer.”
There is a pot of $5,000 for the grants, and Mention said the board hopes it may get some additional funding to expand the grant program as well.
“Right now we have more applications than our funding will allow, and the applications all look like they’re wonderful opportunities so we’re trying to see of some additional funds can be made available to meet some of these needs,” Mention said.
While these grants are all under $1,000 but possibly for someone who is struggling to turn things around, “it’s what you need,” he said.
Mention said there are many opportunities to help businesses in Bowdoinham if others are looking to invest in Bowdoinham community development. All of the money Bowdoinham Comunity Development Initiative garners for its programs and grants goes directly to businesses.
“It’s a great organization and we’re always looking for ways to develop our community,” Mention. “This one wasn’t one we were all that happy about but nice in a minor way to help and develop awareness.”
Applications are due Wednesday, April 8. The funds may be awarded by April 15. Apply by visiting the Bowdoinham Community Development Initiative website, bcdimaine.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
High school athletes, coaches react as spring sports season nears cancellation
-
Uncategorized
‘So happy!’ Larry Lord is going home
-
Local & State
Second Maine astronaut set to launch into orbit Thursday; historic trip to be livestreamed
-
Business
Idexx cutting workers’ pay by 10 percent as business wanes during outbreak
-
Feature Obituary
Feature obituary: Retired nurse Beverly Collins dies from complications of coronavirus
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.