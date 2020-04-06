With municipal budget reviews initially expected to start later this month, Gardiner City Manager Christine Landes is asking the Gardiner City Council to consider delaying both a budget session scheduled for April 15, and the regular City Council meeting on April 22 at Wednesday’s meeting.

In her memo to the City Council, Landes said there are no pressing items for city elected officials to consider later this month.

“The management team in Gardiner would prefer an in person budget review process if that becomes available in the next couple months,” Landes wrote.

Currently, Maine is under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Janet Mills; it is only one of the measures that have been put in place since the global coronavirus pandemic was declared in March, prompting states of emergency to be declared at the federal, state and local level.

The start of the fiscal year in Gardiner is July 1.

Landes said via email Monday that she suspects a spending plan for the city will be in place by then.

“How that will play out at this point, I am not sure,” she said.

Because the meeting on Wednesday will held via voice meeting and available to the public via Facebook Live, comments for the scheduled public hearing and public comment period must be sent via email to [email protected], via mail to Gardiner City Hall, 6 Church St., Gardiner, ME 04345, or by calling 582-4200 during regular business hours.

The Gardiner City Council is also expected to:

• conduct a public hearing and consider approving proposed amendments to the land use ordinance for small-scale alcoholic beverage production and sales

• consider approving a food truck license for Papa’s Roadhouse

• accept the resignation of Public Works Director Tony LaPlante

• approve the Maine Department of Transportation Over Limit Permit and allow the city manger to sign the permit

• hear an update from Police Chief James Toman on the Nixle messaging service

• accept meeting minutes from the March 25 meeting.

The Gardiner City Council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, normally in the City Council chamber at 6 Church St. Because, the building is closed to the public, the meeting will be live streamed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: