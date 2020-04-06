Hydro-Quebec with their ads are currently trying to buy the Central Maine Power corridor referendum vote in November. A loophole in Maine’s election law allows a foreign entity to influence a referendum election.
Some ads even compared Baxter State Park with The Jacques-Cartier National Park in Quebec to promote Quebec’s care for scenic beauty. This is really interesting that they would use this comparison since they once tried to destroy this park with a dam.
The Jacques-Cartier National Park is located in a very beautiful river valley surrounded by mountains. Similar to Maine’s Kennebec River, whitewater rafting, canoeing and kayaking are some of the many recreation sports enjoyed on this beautiful river. In 1972 Hydro-Quebec tried to destroy it with a hydroelectric dam. The Quebec people fought against this for three years. Hydro-Quebec finally gave up because it was so unpopular.
Hydro-Quebec’s new ads promote Maine as being side by side with its Quebec neighbors. This is the only truth these ads reflect. The Quebec people fought to save their natural resources as should the Maine people. Side by side.
Ed Buzzell
executive director, Old Canada Road National Scenic Byway
Moxie Gore
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
High school athletes, coaches react as spring sports season nears cancellation
-
Uncategorized
‘So happy!’ Larry Lord is going home
-
Local & State
Second Maine astronaut set to launch into orbit Thursday; historic trip to be livestreamed
-
Business
Idexx cutting workers’ pay by 10 percent as business wanes during outbreak
-
Feature Obituary
Feature obituary: Retired nurse Beverly Collins dies from complications of coronavirus
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.