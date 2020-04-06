Rob Gronkowski wasn’t scheduled to fight at WrestleMania 36. But he came out a champion Sunday night.
The former New England Patriots’ tight end won the WWE’s 24/7 Championship by pinning Mojo Rawley. That title comes with a unique set of rules. If anyone pins the 24/7 champion in the presence of a referee, they can assume the title. Kyle Busch and Boston Celtic big man Enes Kanter have briefly held the distinction before.
While most of the world is working from home, Gronkowski won a title in the same weeks as being revealed as The White Tiger on The Masked Singer and playing in a celebrity beer pong event.
With no fans in attendance to avoid spreading coronavirus, Gronkowski, who was hosting the pay-per-view event, leaped onto a pile of brawling wrestlers. In the ensuing chaos, Gronk wearing an aqua and black suit, jumped on Rawley and delivered the pin.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
High school athletes, coaches react as spring sports season nears cancellation
-
Uncategorized
‘So happy!’ Larry Lord is going home
-
Local & State
Second Maine astronaut set to launch into orbit Thursday; historic trip to be livestreamed
-
Business
Idexx cutting workers’ pay by 10 percent as business wanes during outbreak
-
Feature Obituary
Feature obituary: Retired nurse Beverly Collins dies from complications of coronavirus
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.