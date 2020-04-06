WINSLOW — Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax St., is offering virtual story videos of picture book stories and older children stories, workshops, according to its website (winslow-me.gov).

Virtual Story Videos

Looking for access to read aloud stories from home? Ms. Kathleen will offer a felt story or song Mondays, virtual picture book every Tuesday and older children’s story every Thursday.

Because of CDC recommendations, Sasha Fitzpatrick will offer her financial workshops online, live via WebEx for everyone to view from home.

Once you’ve registered for the event, you will receive via email an invitation to the WebEx meeting, all you need to do is click the green button in invitation and it takes you right in. This is especially important for first-time users. There’s nothing to install, plug in, or download to join from Chrome, Internet Explorer, Firefox, or Safari browsers.

The workshops will be on:

• Wednesday, April 15: Retirement by Design, 5:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 22: Social Security, Medicare, and Your Retirement, 5:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, May 6: Ready or Not? Preparing for the Unexpected, 5:30 p.m.

Click on surveymonkey.com to register for one or all of the workshops. You will receive an email with an invitation from Fitzpatrick before each event, with a link that will allow you to participate in the online.

The library also will offer a Virtual Introductory 3-D Print workshop at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, with Silas from Kennebec Valley Community College 3-D Print.

The library now has temporary access to Ancestry.com from home. To access Ancestry.com from home go to libraries.maine.edu/mainedatabases/authmaine.

And, for those looking for a wireless hotspot, the library’s wireless connection is available from its parking lot.

For more information, call 872-1978 or email [email protected].

