WINTHROP — The Bailey Library will virtually host author and outdoorsman Greg Westrich at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.

Westrich will give a Zoom presentation about hiking in Maine. The event is the third in a 10-part series celebrating Maine’s bicentennial that will explore outdoor recreation in Maine, and is sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank, according to a news release from the library.

Westrich will talk about his hiking expeditions, share photographs and talk about discoveries while doing research for his books. Westrich is the author of seven hiking guides published by the popular “Falcon Guides” and is working on others. “Hiking Waterfalls Maine: A Guide to the State’s Best Waterfall Hikes” will be released on May 1.

Over the last decade Westrich has mapped more than 700 hikes in Maine, and published more than 50 articles and stories in newspapers, anthologies and magazines. He’s written about everything from backyard mushrooms to wedding traditions in Aroostook County.

Westrich earned his Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing from the University of Southern Maine’s Stonecoast Program. He teaches writing and literature at Husson University and Eastern Maine Community College, and has worked as a carpenter, sous chef, newspaper carrier, fence installer, and warehouse supervisor in an Alaskan salmon cannery.

He lives in Glenburn with his wife Ann, their two children Emma and Henry, and too many pets. He was born in Cincinnati and has visited 49 states and most Canadian provinces. Maine is his favorite place, which is why he’s lived here for 23 years.

The view the presentation, visit baileylibrary.org/athome, navigating to Virtual Events, and selecting Greg Westrich Zoom meeting link. Viewers will need a high-speed internet connection, and a device capable of running the Zoom software or app. For help connecting, email Director Richard Fortin at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: