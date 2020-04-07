The following Augusta area organizations/nonprofit organizations are providing food in Augusta, according to a news release from Chief Jared J. Mills, Augusta Police Department.
• Augusta Food Bank, 161 Mount Vernon Ave., 12:30-2:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday regular distribution; and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, KidsPaks. For more information, call 622-5225.
• Boys & Girls Club Teen Program, Buker Center, 22 Armory St., noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; call 622-0452.
• Augusta School Nutrition Department, 10-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, Cony High School parking lot, 60 Pierce Drive; Williams Playground, 59 Bangor St.; Farrington Elementary School parking lot, 249 Eastern Ave.; Lincoln Elementary School parking lot, 30 Lincoln St.; and Gilbert Elementary School parking lot, 16 Sunset Ave.; call 626-2468, ext. 1142.
• Salvation Army, 36 Eastern Ave., Tuesday and Thursday; call 623-3752.
• Knights of Columbus, American Legion, 400 Eastern Ave, Wednesday evening; call 217-9879.
• Bridging the Gap, 209 Eastern Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; call 248-1782 in advance.
• KVCAP Transportation, 22 Armory St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; call 622-4761.
• Bread of Life Soup Kitchen, 159 Water St., 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; call 626-3434.
• Family Worship Center of God, 2590 North Belfast Ave., day and evening; call 622-6561.
• Community Church, South Belfast Avenue (on Mission Avenue), on-call at 623-0911.
• MaineGeneral WIC Nutrition Program, 6 East Chestnut St.; call 622-1000.
