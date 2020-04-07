SOLON — Coolidge Public Library, South Main Street, is live streaming Mr. Harley’s Healthy Snack at 11:15 a.m. Monday through Saturday, according to its Facebook page.

The library also offers a link to some reading/literacy activities at slj.com.

For more information, call 643-2562 email or [email protected].

filed under:
solon maine

Augusta and Waterville news

