SOLON — Coolidge Public Library, South Main Street, is live streaming Mr. Harley’s Healthy Snack at 11:15 a.m. Monday through Saturday, according to its Facebook page.
The library also offers a link to some reading/literacy activities at slj.com.
For more information, call 643-2562 email or [email protected].
