The rosters for the 31st Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic all-star football game were announced Tuesday, even as organizers acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic puts the game, scheduled for July 18, at Thornton Academy in doubt.
“Though there are many unknowns and variables surrounding our 31st MSLBC, these participants are certainly deserving of recognition on being selected to participate, whether the game goes on or not,” said Lobster Bowl President Joe Hersom in an email to media.
The East Roster includes Varsity Maine all-state selections running back Owen Richardson of Brunswick and tight end/defensive end JJ Worster of Oxford Hills.
The West team features 12 Varsity Maine all-state picks, including Fitzpatrick Trophy winner Justin Bryant, Connor Caverly and John Valentine from Class B champion Marshwood; Fitzpatrick Trophy finalist Zach Maturo, Nate Ferris and Will Horton of Class A champion Bonny Eagle; Cam Jordan of Leavitt, Sean Tompkins of Cheverus, Reese Boucher of Sanford, Kobe Gaudette of Thornton; Anthony Poole of South Portland, and Matt Laughlin of Cape Elizabeth.
The West won last year’s meeting, 60-14, setting a record for points even though the game was reduced from 60 to 48 minutes of game time because of mid-90 degree heat and oppressive humidity.
Dan White of Foxcroft Academy is the East Coach and Chris Kates of Class D champion Lisbon will lead the West team.
