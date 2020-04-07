Former Portland Police Chief James Craig, now the police chief of Detroit, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, an experience he briefly talked about on a national news broadcast Tuesday evening.
Craig appeared on NBC’s Nightly News show, anchored by Lester Holt, during a segment that mentioned how hard Detroit has been hit by the virus.
Craig, who has served as Detroit’s police chief since 2013, is recovering at home where he has been in self quarantine since March 27. Craig said he is getting better after experiencing some severe symptoms such as chills, loss of strength and appetite.
His illness was announced by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan during a news conference on March 27. Duggan announced that 39 Detroit police officers had tested positive for COVID-19 and 470 officers had been placed in quarantine.
Craig was appointed Portland’s chief of police in 2009. Prior to Portland, he had been a captain in the Los Angeles Police Department. Craig served as Portland’s police chief through 2011 before leaving to accept the police chief’s job in Cincinnati.
Craig in 2013 went on to become Detroit’s chief of police, where he started his law enforcement career in 1977. Craig is in his early 60s.
