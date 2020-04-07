AUGUSTA — The Knights of Columbus Abenaki Council 334, will provide free takeout meals between 3 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at the American Legion Post 205, 396 Eastern Ave.

The meal will feature franks and beans.

No-contact pick-up will take place; walk-ins are welcome.

To place an order, call 458-8537.

 

 

